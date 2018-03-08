Former 7-Eleven CEO Jim Keyes Addresses National Franchisee Convention

He also told the story of a 7-Eleven franchisee who is a development agent for Subway as well.

"He came from South Asia as a young man to work in his uncle's 7-Eleven store. He saved his money but took a different path, discovering that Subway provided a similar opportunity," Keyes said. "The same family enjoyed success as entrepreneurs in two different companies with the same successful outcome, achieving the American Dream."

Keyes did not address the current relationship between corporate 7-Eleven and its franchisees, which has seen conflict in recent times. Instead, he focused on the value of the franchise system, extending credit to pioneers such as 7-Eleven founder Joe Thompson, McDonald's Ray Kroc and Subway's Fred DeLuca for their work.

NCASEF is the national trade association for 7-Eleven franchise owners. Founded in 1973, it comprises 44 franchise association members that represent more than 4,600 7-Eleven owners in the United States.

The 2018 National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees convention was held July 23-26 at Orlando's Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center.