Former Cumberland Farms CEO Richard Jensen Passes Away

EDINA, Minn. — Industry veteran Richard A. Jensen died on May 7. He was 96.

Jensen had a long career in the food retailing industry. After serving in the military from 1943 to 1946 during World War II, he worked for the Western Grocers until joining Mobil Oil, where he held many positions, according to the Albert Lea Tribune.

He moved on to serve as president of Minnesota-based SuperAmerica Group for 15 years and five years as group vice president of Ashland Petroleum Co. He was president and CEO of Cumberland Farms, based in Massachusetts.

After leaving Cumberland Farms in 1999, Jensen went on the serve on the board of directors of Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip. He was inducted into the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame in 1994.

For many, he is considered the "father of convenience stores," and received a variety of awards for service in that industry, the news outlet added.

Jensen was born in Kimball, Minn., in 1923. He married the love of his life, Betty in 1943 and remained married until her death in 2003.

He is survived by his children, Nancy Agneberg and her husband Bruce, Scott and his wife Teresa, and Amy Stark and her husband Ted. In addition, Jensen is survived by 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister Helen Slegh, as well as other extended family and dear friends.