Former Lou Perrine's Gas & Grocery Sites Undergo Rebranding

KENOSHA, Wis. — Rebranding efforts are underway at both former Lou Perrine's Gas & Grocery stations less than three months after the convenience store retailer ended operations.

Kenosha Food Mart officially took over both sites in July. The buildings will be branded as K-Town Market, Melissa Stevens, district manager at Kenosha Food Mart told Kenoshan News.

According to Stevens, the c-stores and gas stations — located at 5145 Sheridan Road and 8004 22nd Ave. in Kenosha — will operate under a new name, but continue to offer a cash pay discount and loyalty point system.

"We want to continue on with the great customer service in the area. We're going to do our best to bring new services," she said, adding that even though there is no exact timeline, she anticipates a grand opening event sometime this fall to mark the switch.

Earlier this summer, Lou Perrine's announced it would cease operations after 70 years, and both locations were being sold to an unnamed Indianapolis-based investment firm following four years of discussions. The Perrine family retained the popular Mama P's cake and Lou Perrine's brand.

Lou Perrine Sr. opened the business as a full-service Clark station in 1954. His son Lou Perrine Jr., who took over the company in 1985 before handing the reins over to his own son, announced on social media that third-generation owner Anthony Perrine made the decision to sell in part to facilitate a retirement for Anthony's mother Laurie.

"It was not just selling the stores but Anthony felt it was time for his mom Laurie (Mama P) to take a long and will deserved retirement. Not only did she do the bookkeeping for our business in the basement of our Sheridan Road location, but she was the backbone to our success," Lou Perrine Jr. said at the time the announcement was made. "Going up and down those stairs 10 to 15 times a day the past 40 years."