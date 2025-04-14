Forward Convenience Stores Marks Its 100th Anniversary

STANDISH, Mich. — Forward Corp., a fifth-generation family-owned business, is hitting its 100th anniversary milestone.

To commemorate, the convenience store and fuel retailer is gearing up for a year-long series of events designed to give back to the communities that have supported the company for the past century, Forward Corp. said.

Beginning in April and running through September, Forward Convenience Stores will host a "Giving Pump" event at select locations. During these events, a portion of total monthly fuel sales will be donated to the local school district where the event takes place. These funds will directly support education, extracurricular programs and essential community services in the area.

"We have always believed in the power of community," said Abby Moniz, president of Forward Corp. "As we celebrate 100 years, we want to make a meaningful impact on the towns that have been part of our journey. The 'Giving Pump' program allows us to give back in a way that benefits local schools and initiatives that are special to us."