 Skip to main content

Forward Convenience Stores Marks Its 100th Anniversary

The convenience store and fuel retailer will celebrate through a year-long series of events designed to give back to the community.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Forward Convenience Stores 100 years

STANDISH, Mich. — Forward Corp., a fifth-generation family-owned business, is hitting its 100th anniversary milestone.

To commemorate, the convenience store and fuel retailer is gearing up for a year-long series of events designed to give back to the communities that have supported the company for the past century, Forward Corp. said.

[For more stories on retailers' milestone commemorations, visit the Corporate & Store Operations section of CSNews.com]

Beginning in April and running through September, Forward Convenience Stores will host a "Giving Pump" event at select locations. During these events, a portion of total monthly fuel sales will be donated to the local school district where the event takes place. These funds will directly support education, extracurricular programs and essential community services in the area. 

"We have always believed in the power of community," said Abby Moniz, president of Forward Corp. "As we celebrate 100 years, we want to make a meaningful impact on the towns that have been part of our journey. The 'Giving Pump' program allows us to give back in a way that benefits local schools and initiatives that are special to us."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

In addition to the "Giving Pump" initiative, Forward Convenience Stores are celebrating monthly customer appreciation events at select stores featuring:

  • Live radio broadcasts and giveaways in partnership with Cumulus Media;
  • Food and drink tastings;
  • Large prize giveaways and more.

Founded in 1925, Forward Corp. has grown from a single fuel station into a company with 31 Forward Convenience Stores, Forward Energy propane services, and multiple hospitality and retail business-to-business organizations across Michigan.

"Through a century of growth, Forward Corp. has remained dedicated to its mission of serving customers with integrity, innovation and a commitment to community. We wouldn't be here without the support of our customers, employees and local communities," Moniz added.

Forward Corp. is headquartered in Standish.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds