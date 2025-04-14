Forward Convenience Stores Marks Its 100th Anniversary
The convenience store and fuel retailer will celebrate through a year-long series of events designed to give back to the community.
In addition to the "Giving Pump" initiative, Forward Convenience Stores are celebrating monthly customer appreciation events at select stores featuring:
- Live radio broadcasts and giveaways in partnership with Cumulus Media;
- Food and drink tastings;
- Large prize giveaways and more.
Founded in 1925, Forward Corp. has grown from a single fuel station into a company with 31 Forward Convenience Stores, Forward Energy propane services, and multiple hospitality and retail business-to-business organizations across Michigan.
"Through a century of growth, Forward Corp. has remained dedicated to its mission of serving customers with integrity, innovation and a commitment to community. We wouldn't be here without the support of our customers, employees and local communities," Moniz added.
Forward Corp. is headquartered in Standish.