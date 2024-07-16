Four Takeaways from the 2024 National Restaurant Association Show

Responsibility is crucial — consumers won't want to share their data with companies they perceive as careless about their privacy. But when mobile apps and loyalty programs are designed in a way that feel mutually beneficial to both sides of a transaction, people are ready to share their data in return for improved eating experiences.

2. AI is Still Being Explored. As with the NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show event early in the year, artificial intelligence (AI) had a strong presence. Numerous companies showed off voice-based AI technology for drive-thru operations, while others featured the use of AI to assist with scheduling, ingredient replenishment and demand forecasting. It's possible that an AI bubble may pop in the future if too many companies rushed to add it as the next big thing without considering the practical use and efficiency it can offer — and both attendees and speakers acknowledged that there is the risk of consumers at least perceiving AI as just another buzzword. However, it's a certainty that retailers and suppliers are genuine in their exploration of how AI might drive efficiency and profit.

3. Sustainability is Sustainable. A certain amount of waste is unavoidable in foodservice, but exhibitors were ready to highlight how operators can cut down on it and be good ecological citizens through sustainable products and zero-waste initiatives.

Packaging was a big part of the conversation, especially as consumers are accustomed to eating what they want, when they want, how they want in a post-pandemic world. Operators can meet that demand while also meeting the Gen Z-driven prioritization of sustainability by trying out many of the compostable, recyclable and PFAS-free packaging options now on offer. Even major players like The Coca-Cola Co. featured their evolving recycling initiatives on the show floor.

4. Labor is a Persistent Concern. Finding and retaining foodservice workers may not be at a crisis point anymore, but operators are still looking for ways to streamline operations to ease the burden on the staff they do have while reining in their labor costs. Digital solutions and automation tools exhibited at the event were most focused on easing the burden of important yet tedious tasks like inventory and temperature checks rather than impressive but impractical robotic chefs. Nate Hybl, founder of gusto! fresh bowls & wraps, noted that investing in equipment and initiatives that make employees' lives easier is a win-win as it improves conditions for them while reducing long-term turnover and associated costs for businesses.

The 2024 NRA Show took place May 18-21 at Chicago's McCormick Place.