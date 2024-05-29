NRA Show Highlights Guidance for Tomorrow & Beyond

Smith asked attendees to think about how people utilize data in 2024, noting that today's consumers can access a tremendous amount of data on what happens when they eat, exercise and more, just from their smartwatches.

"That same growth of information is now available to restaurants," he said, adding that although he thinks data is currently underutilized in the restaurant industry, that is going to change. "I think that's going to help us all make some fantastic decisions for what we should be doing in our restaurants."

According to session speaker Liz Moskow, a renowned food futurist with more than 25 years of restaurant and food industry experience, future industry trends are being shaped by five elements:

Craving for convenience

Eagerness for experience

Appetite for adventure

Will for wellness

Sincerity toward sustainability

"Convenience is about optimizing everything," Moskow said.

Foodservice operators that offer ways of getting things faster, more personalized and more customized are likely to succeed. This could involve everything from new and easy methods of ordering, to drive-thru and delivery, to the practical use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning on the operations side.

Smith raised the subject of what AI could mean for the foodservice industry, questioning whether it is "just a buzzword" or even a scary prospect.

"I don't think it's here to take all the jobs," he said. Instead, he believes AI can raise the overall performance floor and ceiling. "Imagine all of your managers performing like your very best manager."

AI could also have a big impact on training by enabling employees to get up to speed quicker and smarter, according to Smith. He noted that this could lead to greater confidence and job satisfaction as well as potentially reduced turnover — a key value in an industry that still struggles with labor.

Investing in the foodservice workforce benefits the companies that employee these workers, according to Nate Hybl, founder of gusto! fresh bowls & wraps, during the education session "Refreshing the Workforce: Overcoming Labor Challenges."

Human beings are the main part of the restaurant business, and investing in them is "the right thing to do," he said. It's also the smart thing to do from a business perspective: as companies see more consistency and less turnover, operators' lives get easier, Hybl pointed out.

"It is sneaky capitalistic to invest in human beings. Happier teammates produce happier guest experiences and revenues can go up," he said.

The 2024 NRA Show took place May 18-21 at Chicago's McCormick Place.