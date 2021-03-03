Foxtrot Market Opens First Store on East Coast
CHICAGO — Foxtrot Market is making its East Coast debut with two Washington, D.C., convenience stores.
The Chicago-based operator opened doors to its Georgetown store, located at 1267 Wisconsin Ave. NW, with a forthcoming store set to open in Mount Vernon Triangle at 650 Massachusetts Ave. NW, on March 22.
With eyes on rapid expansion, the company's newest locations bring Foxtrot's national footprint to 12 stores. It currently operates in Chicago and Dallas, and recently received a $42 million funding round that will be used to scale the company in Washington, D.C., and within its current markets in Chicago and Dallas, as Convenience Store News previously reported.
"Our D.C. openings are the culmination of several years exploring neighborhoods, meeting with local makers, and tasting all the best this amazing city has to offer,” said Foxtrot co-founder and CEO Mike LaVitola. "We're looking forward to introducing our unique blend of curation and convenience to Washingtonians."
Both stores will feature:
- Expansive floor plans and generous outdoor patio areas;
- A high-performance coffee bar;
- An extensive selection of beer and wine curated by Foxtrot's in-house sommelier;
- An all-day café offering seasonal chef-prepared foods, including a mapo tofu bowl and pork and chili tacos created exclusively for D.C. stores by locally celebrated chef Erik Bruner Yang;
- Under-an-hour delivery via its proprietary mobile app and website; and
- A curated selection of gift bundles available for nationwide shipping through the Ship Shop.
Dedicated to supporting local producers in all their stores, Foxtrot's team spent months testing, vetting and meeting D.C. makers one-on-one to learn more about their products. To that end, Foxtrot's D.C. stores include local must-haves from Ice Cream Jubilee, Vigilante Coffee, Mason Dixie, Pluma by Bluebird Bakery and ANXO Cider.
The company also recently concluded its inaugural Up and Comers Small Makers Awards in search of the next great brands. Northern Virginia-based Surprisingly Baked, unapologetically indulgent cookies with a "surprise" inside, was voted as the D.C.-area fan favorite, earning $8,000 in marketing support and placement in Foxtrot's D.C. stores upon opening.
With every delivery order made on Monday, March 1 and Tuesday, March 2, Foxtrot donated the delivery fees to the Power of 10 Initiative, the restaurant industry nonprofit initiative created by Erik Bruner Yang whose mission is to bring restaurant workers back to work and provide access to food for those who need it the most.
Additionally, Foxtrot will be celebrating its grand-opening in Georgetown with several on-location activations and giveaways that highlight local brands and the values of Foxtrot. Opening festivities include:
- Monday, March 1: Free giveaways, and free drip and cold brew coffee all day on Foxtrot Georgetown's patio.
- Wednesday, March 3: A free doughnut from District Doughnuts with any purchase in-store while supplies last.
- Saturday March 6: Free Jeni's Ice Cream street treats, while supplies last, starting at 1 p.m.
- Monday, March 8: Free coffee all day through café pickup only.
- Tuesday, March 9: Free Levain Bakery cookies to the first 75 delivery orders.
Georgetown and Mount Vernon Triangle store and delivery hours are Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.