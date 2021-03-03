Foxtrot Market Opens First Store on East Coast

CHICAGO — Foxtrot Market is making its East Coast debut with two Washington, D.C., convenience stores.

The Chicago-based operator opened doors to its Georgetown store, located at 1267 Wisconsin Ave. NW, with a forthcoming store set to open in Mount Vernon Triangle at 650 Massachusetts Ave. NW, on March 22.

With eyes on rapid expansion, the company's newest locations bring Foxtrot's national footprint to 12 stores. It currently operates in Chicago and Dallas, and recently received a $42 million funding round that will be used to scale the company in Washington, D.C., and within its current markets in Chicago and Dallas, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"Our D.C. openings are the culmination of several years exploring neighborhoods, meeting with local makers, and tasting all the best this amazing city has to offer,” said Foxtrot co-founder and CEO Mike LaVitola. "We're looking forward to introducing our unique blend of curation and convenience to Washingtonians."