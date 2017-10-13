Free Coffee Fridays Return to Cumberland Farms

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Cumberland Farms has brought back its Free Coffee Fridays promotion.

Starting Oct. 13, the convenience store chain is giving away one free hot or iced coffee in any size to customers who visit a Cumberland Farms location on a Friday.

Customers can customize their free coffee with any flavor, including pumpkin spice, for no extra charge. The offer is good each Friday during the month of October.

Cumberland Farms is also holding a Free Coffee Fridays Sweepstakes. From Friday through Sunday each weekend in October, consumers who post a photo of their free coffee on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #CumbysCoffee and #Entry will receive a sweepstakes entry.

At the end of each weekend, four winners will be randomly selected to receive a $25 Cumberland Farms gift card.

Westborough-based Cumberland Farms operates nearly 600 convenience stores across eight states.