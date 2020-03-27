Free Webcast Will Address Crisis Communications With Employees

NEWARK, N.J. — Convenience Store News is hosting a free, special webcast on Tuesday, March 31, at 1 p.m. eastern time designed to help convenience store operators communicate critical information and procedures to their frontline employees at both corporate-owned and franchised stores during times of crisis, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Real-time communication to frontline employees has never been more critical. C-stores are operationally sophisticated businesses that just got a lot more complex due to the additional safety procedures being employed by retailers to combat the fast-moving novel coronavirus.

This timely, quick-hitting 20-25-minute webcast, featuring Shell Oil Co. and sponsored by WorkJam, will cover the WorkJam Essentials suite of tools that deliver:

Optimized onboarding and micro-learning;

Real-time messaging and collaboration;

Mandatory messaging and response;

Pulse surveys and polls;

Badges, gamification and leaderboards; and

Targeted channel communications.

Mark Williams, global retail enablement at Shell Oil, will explain how Shell is benefitting from using these tools, and Will Eadie, global vice president of sales and strategy for WorkJam, will outline the many workforce tools designed to help retailers execute more efficiently and collaboratively.

