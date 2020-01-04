Free Webcast Will Detail How C-stores Are Coping with COVID-19

NEWARK, N.J. — Convenience Store News will host a free, special webcast on Friday, April 3 at 2 p.m. eastern time designed to help c-store operators cope with the new reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deserted city streets, empty store shelves, closed bars and restaurants, and postponed sports and entertainment events are all part of what many are calling “the new normal.”

COVID-19 presents an unprecedented challenge to all retailers. How are c-stores dealing with this crisis?

This timely, quick-hitting 20-minute webcast will feature convenience store presidents and CEOs discussing how they are guiding their businesses through the daily changes presented by the virus regarding their customers, employees and suppliers.

You’ll come away from this webinar with information to help you understand what others, who are sharing similar experiences, are doing and how to think about the expected uncertainty in the weeks and months ahead.

Guest speakers will include Tom Trkla, CEO of Yesway and Allsup’s; Roy Strasburger, president of StrasGlobal; and Natalie Morhous, president of RaceTrac Petroleum.

Register today for this important webcast, and also receive a download of StrasGlobal’s extensive COVID-19 Response Plan.

Click here to register.