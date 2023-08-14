Frictionless ampm Opens at California Arena

SAN FRANCISCO — ampm opened an autonomous checkout store in San Francisco's Chase Center main concourse and powered by Verizon Business technology.

The ampm ASAP Grab and Go sits in the arena's main concourse near portal 19 and originally launched as a pilot during the 2022-23 NBA season for fans of the Golden State Warriors. Now fully operational for all events at the Chase Center, the location offers visitors quick and convenient ways to purchase food and beverage items.

"The ampm ASAP Grab and Go store is a perfect opportunity to leverage innovative technology that will enhance the fans' food and beverage experience at Chase Center," said Warriors Chief Commercial Officer Mike Kitts. "Innovation is a core component of our business, and both Verizon and ampm have a laser focus on creating opportunities to enhance the customer experience."

The new store experience allows guests to pick up prepackaged snacks, candy and freshly baked cookies, as well as beverages, without going through a checkout line. Through Verizon Business and AiFi technology, guests can tap, swipe or insert a credit card upon entering the store. After selecting their preferred items, guests walk through the exit gate and items are automatically charged to their card without cashier interaction or any required wait times.

"Our innovative self-checkout technology allows customers at Chase Center to spend less time in line and more time enjoying Warriors games," said Lisa Blalock, ampm vice president of convenience. "We are excited about putting this technology into action at Chase Center, and we look forward to more innovations at ampm locations."

In addition to the convenience it offers guests, the ampm ASAP Grab and Go uses backend store analytics and computer vision to ensure available stock and prevent shrinkage, with the intention of driving efficiency while helping manage overall costs.

The first ampm store opened in southern California in 1978. Today, there are more than 1,000 convenience stores throughout the West Coast, serving more than 3,500 different products. The brand is wholly owned by bp.