Frictionless Checkout Goes Live at Enmarket Stores

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Enmarket's new Skip Checkout service is now live at all of its 124 convenience stores.

The mobile-based application lets customers scan their purchases and pay while skipping checkout lines. Enmarket announced the initiative in November 2018, with the goal to lower the speed of checkout from an average of 60 seconds to an instant checkout action controlled by the customer, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Now, Enmarket is the largest convenience store chain to adopt frictionless technology, according to the company.

"Customers who have the free Skip Checkout app can scan their purchases with the lens on their phone, pay with the click of a button, and flash their phone to the cashier on their way out the door, all without standing in line," said Enmarket President Brett Giesick. "Even people who don't use the app will benefit because this will speed up lines and enable our employees to work on even further improving the customer experience."

To use the service, customers:

Download the free Skip Checkout app at getskip.com or their preferred mobile app store, create an account and link a payment card.

Open the app during a visit to their local Enmarket store. The app will prompt them to confirm the location.

Scan the barcodes of items to add them to app shopping cart, where they will be stored until customers are ready to pay. Items without barcodes, such as fresh fruit or hot dogs, can be purchased through the app's pick-list.

Click the pay button to complete the transaction and charge their card. On the way out of the store, customers should show their phone to an employee at the cash register to show they are using Skip.

Age-restricted items can be scanned in the app, but customers must still present their ID to the in-store cashier.

Enmarket employees were trained in advance of the service launch. They are alerted every time a Skip shopper enters the store as well as when they pay for their purchase, with notifications appearing on an iPad using Skip technology next to the cash register. Security features are also built in.

"Convenience to our customers is fundamental to our business model," Giesick said. "By investing in the latest technology, we are able to enhance that convenience. Customers can get in, get out and get on their way even faster with Skip Checkout. We're thrilled to introduce this innovative technology to consumers in our markets. It has been very well received by the customers and employees who have been a part of our initial test phase."

Savannah-based Enmarket operates c-stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.