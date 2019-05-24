Frito-Lay Details Summer Snacking Occasions

PURCHASE, N.Y. — The official summer season has kicked off, meaning consumers will be snacking more than ever.

To explore just where, when and how they’ll snack this summer, Frito-Lay's latest installment of its U.S. Snack Index shows that snacks play an integral role in the summertime experience.

As the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day historically starts a spike with snacking hitting its highest point during the week of July 4. In fact, according to retail sales data, the week of July 4 represents the biggest snacking week of the entire year for Frito-Lay.

"Delighting consumers with a wide variety of snack options has always been our first priority, and it's helped us earn our spot in 94 percent of America's pantries," said Mike Del Pozzo, senior vice president of sales, chief customer officer, Frito-Lay North America. "As snacking heats up in the summer months, so do our efforts to make sure that we are delivering the perfect side to any summer occasion."

The Ubiquitous Summer Gathering

Nearly nine out of 10 Americans see snacking as important to summer occasions or can't imagine summer without their favorite snacks.

Recent data show that Americans are hosting more than 750 million summer gatherings collectively, from pool parties and casual cookouts to backyard barbecues and more.

According to the U.S. Snack Index:

Millennials, women and parents top the list when it comes to who will host a summer gathering. Approximately 90 percent of this group view snacks as an important ingredient for a successful get-together.

Three in four adults (77 percent) come to summertime events armed with snacks.

Chips reign supreme across most summer occasions with 51 percent of Americans choosing to bring chips to a summertime gathering over any other type of snack.

Consumers made their heads to tradition when it comes to flavor profiles. Almost 70 percent prefer to stick to classic, traditional flavors because of nostalgia.

FAMILY TIME