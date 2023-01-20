Frito-Lay Focuses on Sustainability in Transformation of California Facility
These technology upgrades are another step in achieving pep+ goals:
- Three BYD 8Y electric yard tractors improve operations efficiency, and the associated tailpipe emission reductions contribute to reducing GHG emissions across the company's value chain. Each yard tractor operates 20 hours per day and moves more than 150 trailers while only charging for two hours every day.
- 1-megawatt solar carport with energy storage, which doubles the amount of solar generation capacity at the facility by supplementing the site's 1-megawatt of rooftop solar panels.
- Twelve Crown Li-ion forklifts powered by lithium-ion batteries to improve energy and time efficiency.
- 2.7 megawatt hours of on-site battery storage to help reduce the site's electricity costs and support grid capacity by reducing the facility's electricity load on the grid during peak times.
- Electric Tesla over the road semis and four Tesla 750kW charging stations to provide the semis with up to 400 miles of range in one hour of charging. PepsiCo and Frito-Lay are now the first company to have a commercial fleet featuring the electric semi, according to the company.
- 38 Volvo VNL compressed natural gas (CNG) tractors fueled by CNG with renewable natural gas attributes from a nearby, public access CNG fueling station owned and operated by Beyond6.
- Six Peterbilt 220EV electric box trucks that provide zero-emission last mile delivery into the Modesto community, reducing tailpipe emissions and allowing Frito-Lay to deliver products directly to retail customers.
- Seven dual-head employee electric vehicle charging stations capable of charging up to 14 vehicles at one time.
Additionally, in 2021 the Frito-Lay Modesto site achieved sourcing 100 percent of its electricity from renewable sources. On-site solar power provides up to 20 percent of the Modesto facility's energy use daily.
"CARB's approach to fighting local air pollution is to work with industry and other partners on projects that demonstrate how a fleet can protect public health by shifting to clean vehicle technologies and equipment. This includes zero-emission trucks and related charging infrastructure," said CARB Executive Officer Dr. Steven Cliff. "The transformation of the Frito-Lay facility in Modesto is a notable example of this approach. It also makes the case to other fleets and freight facilities in California — and throughout the nation — that a shift by companies and fleets to the cleanest trucks and equipment directly improves the air for communities adjacent to these facilities."
The total project grant for $15.4 million covered a portion of the Frito-Lay transformation and the placement of a publicly accessible CNG station, owned by Beyond6, formerly known as American Natural Gas. The grant share for Frito-Lay was $12.2 million and the match funding required $13.5 million in cash and in-kind services.
Other project participants include Café Coop, CALSTART, Project Clean Air, University of California and Riverside CE-CERT. Equipment and technology suppliers for the project include BYD Motors LLC, ChargePoint, Crown, Meritor, Peterbilt, Tesla and Volvo.
