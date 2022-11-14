Frito-Lay Reaffirms Commitment to Frontline Associates

PLANO, Texas — Frito-Lay is rolling out a new employee value proposition for frontline associates and new tagline, "We are going places."

The tagline is designed to inspire Frito-Lay's more than 66,000 employees across North America, and attract new talent to the workforce. The proposition encompasses Frito-Lay's three pillars — Belonging, Drive and Pride — that emerged from engagement surveys, focus group and individual interviews, workshops and other feedback.

"The labor market has shifted significantly and staffing our frontline roles is more difficult and complex than ever before," said Patrick McLaughlin, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, PepsiCo Foods North America. "Our reimagined employer brand not only addresses the desires of our frontline population, but the program will pull through to all aspects of our employees' experiences — from onboarding to career growth — highlighting our own employees and showcasing Frito Lay as an employer of choice in the communities where we do business."

The "We are going places" campaign features real-life stories from employees, which will be published on Frito-Lay's social and digital media channels, including fritolay.com and fritolayemployment.com.

Frito-Lay's employee benefits package includes:

Competitive salaries, including generous sign-on bonuses;

Health insurance packages that begin the first day of employment, with no wait period;

401k enrollment, complete with employer match as well as a pension benefit; and

Debt-free degrees, scholarship opportunities, education assistance for degree and vocational programs, and assistance for parents of college-bound children.

"I've stayed at Frito-Lay for more than 30 years because I've had security for my future. I'm comfortable, and I've gotten to the place where I enjoy what I do, and I can transfer my knowledge to someone else to make them better," said Corenetta Jones, packaging capability specialist at Frito-Lay North America.

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo Inc. The company operates 30-plus manufacturing facilities across the United States and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model.