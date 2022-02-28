FTC Extends Deadline for Comment on Supply Chain Disruptions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is still accepting comments as part of its inquiry into supply chain challenges.

The commission pushed back its deadline to submit comments on how supply chain issues are affecting competition in consumer goods markets by two weeks, moving the date from Feb. 28 to March 14. This is the second time the FTC has pushed back the deadline, which previously stood at Jan. 29.

"These comments provide an opportunity for market participants to surface additional issues and examples of how supply chain disruptions are affecting competition. In response to requests from potential commenters for an extension, the FTC is providing additional time," the commission said.

In late November, the FTC launched its inquiry into supply chain disruptions that have plagued the retail industry. At the time, it asked Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Kroger Co., C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc., McLane Co. Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Tyson Foods Inc. and Kraft Heinz Co. to provide more information on the disruptions

The companies originally had 45 days from the date they received the order to respond.

As part of the orders, the retailers were required to detail: