Fuel Demand Ticks Up as Prices Continue to Dip

NATIONAL REPORT — The national average for a gallon of gas took a dip despite a rise in demand, which was likely the result of robust July 4th holiday travel.

Pump prices fell another 12 cents since last week to $4.67. The new national average is 32 cents less than one month ago and $1.53 more than a year ago, AAA reported.

"Usually, more people buying gas would lead to higher pump prices," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "But the price for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has fallen and is hovering around $100 a barrel. Less expensive oil usually means less expensive gas."

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.92 million barrels per day to 9.41 million barrels per day ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, while total domestic gas stocks decreased by 2.5 million barrels. Typically, these supply/demand trends would put upward pressure on pump prices; however, falling oil prices have contributed to lower pump prices.

The nation's top 10 largest weekly decreases occurred in Texas (18 cents per gallon), Ohio (17 cents), Illinois (17 cents), California (16 cents), Wisconsin (15 cents), Indiana (15 cents), Kentucky (15 cents), Alabama (15 cents), Virginia (14 cents), and Florida (14 cents).

The nation's top 10 least expensive markets are South Carolina ($4.18), Georgia ($4.18), Mississippi ($4.18), Louisiana ($4.22), Texas ($4.22), Alabama ($4.25), Arkansas ($4.26), Tennessee ($4.28), North Carolina ($4.31), and Kentucky ($4.37).

Texas, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Florida, and Virginia were also among the top 10 states where the largest weekly decreases took place last week, while this week's top 10 least expensive markets remains relatively unchanged compared to one week ago.