Fuel Pricing Strategies to Navigate the Pandemic Storm

3/10/2025
When: Tuesday, April 6th 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT

Fuel retailers are operating in reduced volume markets that are often squeezed by aggressive competitors that are growing in size through market consolidation. Find out how retailers have been navigating their way through these challenges and what they are thinking about as they prepare for the future.

You will learn:

  • The likely evolution of retail fuel during and after the pandemic
  • How to prepare your business for the unknown
  • Pricing strategies that plug profit gaps caused by depressed volume
