Fuel Retailers Urge Congress to Pass Short-Term Tax Package

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — NATSO, SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers and NACS lent their voices to a coalition of nearly 40 organizations and industry associations urging Congress to enact a short-term tax package to ensure energy and agriculture market stability until lawmakers can debate long-term tax policy in the 119th Congress.

American consumers face substantial rising energy and fuel prices amid significant market uncertainty stemming from the expiration of longstanding energy tax policies and a lack of regulatory guidance for new tax policies scheduled to take effect in 2025, the organizations said in a Nov. 13 letter addressed to the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

The organizations representing a broad group of energy and transportation providers, consumers and agriculture believe a short-term energy package that incorporates several proposals to extend fuel tax credits for an array of alternative fuels, including the biodiesel blenders' tax credit, could help give the industry time to understand and adjust to new tax structures.

