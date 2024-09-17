Coalition of Food & Fuel Retailers Oppose RECHARGE Act

Such incentives would, according to the association, also prompt future investments in low-carbon fuel technologies, as well as limit range anxiety for electric vehicle drivers.

"Rather than undermine off-highway businesses, policymakers have an opportunity to build upon positive momentum by solving the most pressing existing impediments to charging station investment, rather than creating new ones," the coalition wrote in a letter to the U.S. Senate. "Maintaining the ban on commercialization, and developing incentive programs within that regulatory structure, will foster the proliferation of EV charging in the long-term."

Alternatively, rest area EV stations could discourage private investment in electric fuel by creating an unlevel playing field in which state governments do not have to compete for customers from an advantaged location on the Interstate right-of-way. The amended law could additionally threaten the livelihood of blind business owners who currently enjoy a priority for installing and operating vending machines at Interstate rest areas. If commercialized rest areas were allowed, these business owners would possibly be out of work.

The coalition reiterated its support for the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Grant Program, which has already created private sector participation in many states, and which could be undermined by the new bill.

NATSO was joined in signing the letter by SIGMA; Energy Marketers of America; NACS; National Federation of the Blind; National League of Cities; National Restaurant Association; and the National Retail Federation.

