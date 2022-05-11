Fuel Rewards Program Adds More Brands

HOUSTON — Shell Oil Co. and management software company Professional Datasolutions Inc. (PDI) have added Bank of America and Advance Auto Parts to the Fuel Rewards program. They join existing brands such as T-Mobile, AAA, Stop and Shop, Giant, Dunkin' and Planet Fitness.

"This robust list of brands is unlike any other we've had in the Fuel Rewards program since its inception 10 years ago," said Greg Lemen, director of loyalty partnerships and new business development for Shell Retail US. "Our loyal Shell customers have the opportunity to not only save at the pump and inside the store but maximize their benefits with the household name brands they already use."

Bank of America customers can now get offers based on their card type. They can log into online or mobile banking to review the Partner Rewards program eligibility and benefits.

At Advanced Auto Parts, for every $50 spent at store locations or online at AdvanceAutoParts.com, Speed Perks members will receive 5 cents off per gallon on any single gas purchase at participating Shell stations and $5 in Perks Bucks. The more they spend at Advance, the more they save on gas, according to PDI.

"PDI is continuously looking to add value to the Fuel Rewards program with new brands and new ways to save," said Bobby Spence, vice president and general manager for Fuel Rewards at PDI. "Our vigorous list of Fuel Rewards participants along with this recognition speaks to our consumers' loyalty to the program and our dedication to bringing members big savings at the pump when they make purchases related to dining, in-store rewards, online shopping, events, rental cars, and more."

Earlier this year, Fuel Rewards added AAdvantage, the American Airlines loyalty program, which will enable members to earn two AAdvantage miles for every gallon of fuel purchased at Shell.

As Convenience Store Newsreported, the Fuel Rewards program was named the top Loyalty Program in the Gas and Convenience category of the 2021 Loyalty Report by Bond Brand Loyalty.

The report featured the assessment of more than 450 loyalty programs in more than 15 industry sectors, across more than 85 attributes, by more than 25,000 North American consumers.

The Fuel Rewards program connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who desire to earn cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions powers and runs the Fuel Rewards program that serves more than 25 million members and has helped them save over $2 billion on their fuel purchases to-date. As a national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at over 14,000 Shell locations across the United States.

Houston-based Professional Datasolutions Inc., founded in 1983, helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. PDI serves the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. More than 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, utilize PDI solutions. Among PDI solutions are the Fuel Rewards program and GasBuddy.