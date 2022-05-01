Fuel Rewards Program Gets Its First Airline Partner

HOUSTON — Shell Oil Co. and PDI, the management software company overseeing the Fuel Rewards program, is gaining its first airline partner.

The addition of AAdvantage, the American Airlines loyalty program, will enable members to earn two AAdvantage miles for every gallon of fuel purchased at Shell.

AAdvantage members who join Fuel Rewards will also receive 100 AAdvantage miles after joining and purchasing their first fill-up at Shell.

"COVID has changed a lot about travel, but with some light at the end of the tunnel, we know many people are anxiously awaiting and even planning for their next trip. Shell and American wanted to partner together to help travelers make the most of that trip by allowing them to earn airline miles with every fill-up at their local Shell," said Shell Retail US Director of Loyalty Partnerships and New Business Development Greg Lemen.

Here's how consumers can sign up to participate and take advantage of the Fuel Reward program's travel-specific benefits:

Visit fuelrewards.com/aa and sign up for the Fuel Rewards program;

Visit aa.com/loyalty/enrollment/enroll and enroll in the AAdvantage program;

Link both Fuel Rewards and AAdvantage accounts; and

Save money at the pump with the Fuel Rewards program and earn two AAdvantage miles for every gallon of fuel purchased at Shell

PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions powers and runs the Fuel Rewards program that serves more than 25 million members. As part of a national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at over 14,000 Shell locations across the U.S.

"PDI is continuously looking for new Fuel Rewards program partners, and we're thrilled to welcome AAdvantage to provide benefits for its members and Fuel Rewards loyalty members," said Bobby Spence, vice president and general manager for Fuel Rewards at PDI. "This is a first-time airline partnership for PDI, and we look forward to helping travelers, whether by plane or car, maximize their benefits while getting to their next destination."

Consumers who join the Fuel Rewards program will also earn savings on participating purchases related to dining, in-store rewards, online shopping, events, rental cars and more.

Professional Datasolutions Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Its reach spans more than 1,500 companies representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide.

Houston-based Shell Oil Co. is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the United States, Shell operates 14,000-plus Shell-branded stations across 50 states.