Fueling Fundamentals

When the fuel gauge hits E, motorists have many options when deciding where to fill up their gas tanks. They can choose a convenience store, gas station, truck stop, wholesale club, a mass merchant; the list goes on. What makes a driver choose one location over another? The 2024 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500 consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, revealed these insights about the fuel path to purchase: