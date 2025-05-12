Future Leaders in Convenience Nomination Form

Convenience Store News' Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) awards program recognizes young people working in the convenience channel who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the industry at large.

The goal of the Future Leaders in Convenience program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of c-store industry leaders by providing a forum for talented young business people to hone their leadership talent, while recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders, aged 35 or under at the time of nomination.

ELIGIBILITY RULES

Future Leaders in Convenience nominees must either work for a convenience store retail company or a distributor or supplier directly serving the convenience store industry. Only roles in the United States are eligible.

ENTRY DEADLINE

Nominations must be received by June 20. Nominators will be notified of winning entries the week of July 28. Winners will be notified the week of August 4.

A story on CSNews.com announcing the winners will be published the week of August 11. All honorees also will be prominently recognized in CSNews' November/December issue and at an awards ceremony held during the 2025 Future Leaders in Convenience Summit.

HOW TO ENTER

Fill out and submit the online entry form below. Nominators are encouraged to cite specific initiatives spearheaded by the nominee and results achieved within the past 12 months (May 1, 2024 through April 30, 2025) in order to present a full picture of the candidate and demonstrate what makes them a Future Leader in Convenience.

CONTACT

For questions, contact Angela Hanson at [email protected].