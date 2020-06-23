Gas Demand Ebbs & Flows as Americans Remain Cautious

The nation's top 10 largest weekly increases include Delaware (10 cents), West Virginia (9 cents), North Dakota (9 cents), Montana (8 cents), Washington, D.C. (6 cents), Virginia (6 cents), Colorado (6 cents), Ohio (6 cents), Maryland (5 cents) and Wisconsin (5 cents).

The nation's top 10 least expensive markets are Mississippi ($1.76), Louisiana ($1.79), Alabama ($1.83), Arkansas ($1.83), Texas ($1.83), Oklahoma ($1.84), Missouri ($1.85), South Carolina ($1.86), Tennessee ($1.89) and Kansas ($1.92).

Here's how the country is faring by region:

Rockies

Montana (8 cents) and Colorado (6 cents) had the largest jumps in the region, which also landed both states on the country's top 10 list again this week. Three other state averages only saw changes by a few cents: Utah (down 1 cent), Idaho (up 2 cents) and Wyoming (up 3 cents).

At the start of the week, state averages are:

Colorado — $2.38

Idaho — $2.32

Utah — $2.26

Montana — $2.12

Wyoming — $2.07

West Coast

Pump prices in the West Coast region mostly increased last week, and prices likely are poised for more increases this week, according to AAA. Nevada saw largest increase in the region by 5 cents, while Hawaii saw the only decline by 2 cents.

Hawaii ($3.16) and California ($3.04) remain the most expensive markets in the country, followed by Washington ($2.68), Nevada ($2.58), Oregon ($2.57), Alaska ($2.43) and Arizona ($2.29).

South & Southeast

State gas price averages in the South and Southeast region only increased a few pennies on the week. While Florida remains the only state in the region with an average greater than $2 per gallon at $2.02, New Mexico ($1.98) and Georgia ($1.92) are likely the next states to break this threshold. At $1.76, Mississippi carries the cheapest average in the region and country.

Mid-Atlantic & Northeast

Weekly increases were minimal — 1 to 3 cents — for the majority of the region with the exception of three states: Delaware (10 cents), West Virginia (9 cents) and Maryland (5 cents).

Motorists in this region can expect to find state averages fluctuating from a high of $2.36 in Pennsylvania to a low of $1.92 in Virginia.

Great Lakes & Central States

As forecasted, the bulk of the region saw smaller increases on the week at three cents or less, although two Great Lakes and Central states landed on the top 10 list for largest weekly jumps: North Dakota and Ohio.