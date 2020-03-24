Gas Prices in 29 States Drop Below $2 a Gallon

NATIONAL REPORT — Atypical gas prices during the COVID-19 crisis prompted the national average gas price to drop to $2.12 per gallon as of March 23.

On average, this puts pump prices at 50 cents less than they were one year ago, reported AAA.

In the past week, crude oil prices fell to $22 per barrel, the lowest price since 2002.

"Typically gas prices start to trend more expensive at the beginning of spring, especially as motorists get out to enjoy the warmer weather and travel for spring break. That is not the case this year," stated Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. "With Americans urged to stay at home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus, we are seeing less traffic on the roadways which will ultimately drive down demand, increase gasoline supply and push pump prices less expensive for the foreseeable future."

The current national average is 13 cents cheaper than a week ago and 35 cents cheaper than a month ago.

State averages fell to less than $3 per gallon in every state but Hawaii ($3.47) and California ($3.21). In 29 states, the average is $2.10 or less, with Oklahoma seeing the cheapest price in the nation at $1.71.

State by state, the 10 largest weekly decreases are Wisconsin (24 cents), Oklahoma (21 cents), North Dakota (20 cents), Ohio (19 cents), Michigan (18 cents), Kentucky (17 cents), Minnesota (15 cents), Maine (15 cents), South Dakota (15 cents) and California (14 cents).

The 10 least expensive markets are Oklahoma ($1.71), Ohio ($1.78), Wisconsin ($1.81), Kentucky ($1.82), Indiana ($1.83), Mississippi ($1.84), Michigan ($1.84), Texas ($1.85), South Carolina ($1.86) and Missouri ($1.86).

Great Lakes & Central States

Every state in the region saw gas prices fall by double-digits on the week, led by Wisconsin. Prices range from $1.78 in Ohio to $2.16 in Illinois.

Overall, this area of the country has some of the cheapest averages in the country, with Ohio, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and Missouri all on the list of the top 10 cheapest markets.

South & Southest

Florida ($2.06) and New Mexico ($2.05) are the only states in the South and Southeast to have an average above $2 per gallon. However, both are likely to fall below that point in the coming days.

Seven states in the region have averages below $1.90, including Oklahoma ($1.71), Mississippi ($1.84), Texas ($1.85), South Carolina ($1.86), Arkansas ($1.88), Alabama ($1.89) and Tennessee ($1.89)

Gas prices in the South and Southeast range from 40 to more than 70 cents less than they were one year ago. Price savings on the month is closer to 50 cents.

Mid-Atlantic & Northeast

The region's gas prices are nearly 40 cents less than a month ago, but only two states in this region have averages less than $2 per gallon: Virginia ($1.95) and North Carolina ($1.94).

Several other states are likely to fall below that point in the coming week: Delaware ($2.05), South Dakota ($2.05), Maine ($2.06) and West Virginia ($2.09).

New York has the most expensive gas in the region at an average of $2.40 per gallon. The state is also the 10th most expensive market in the country.

All states in the region saw prices fall between eight and 15 cents.

Rockies

State averages in the Rockies region are six to 11 cents cheaper, week over week. Colorado has the cheapest average price in the region at $2.07, followed by Montana ($2.25), Wyoming ($2.29), Utah ($2.43) and Idaho ($2.47).

West Coast

This area of the country continues to have the most expensive state averages, but it is also seeing significant price drops. California saw the largest decline on the week at 14 cents.

Hawaii ($3.47) and California ($3.21) remain the most expensive markets in the country, followed by Washington ($2.90), Oregon ($2.83), Alaska ($2.74), Nevada ($2.75) and Arizona ($2.58).