Gas Prices Continue Uninterrupted Daily Declines

NATIONAL REPORT — Lackluster demand for gas and lower oil prices are leading to slumping prices at the pump.

Today's national average of $4.35 is down 17 cents from last week. It is 63 cents less than one month ago and $1.20 more than one year ago. The steady decline is due to low domestic demand for gasoline and oil prices that remain in the mid-$90s per barrel, AAA reported.

The price of gas has now fallen every day since hitting a record $5.01 on June 14.

"Consumers appear to be taking the pressure off their wallets by fueling up less," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "And there's reason to be cautiously optimistic that pump prices will continue to fall, particularly if the global price for oil does not spike. But the overall situation remains very volatile."

The nation's top 10 largest weekly decreases were seen in Kansas (−29 cents), Iowa (−25 cents), Oklahoma (−25 cents), Missouri (−23 cents), Ohio (−22 cents), Wisconsin (−22 cents), Nebraska (−22 cents), Delaware (−21 cents), Wyoming (−21 cents) and Indiana (−21 cents).

The nation's top 10 least expensive markets are Texas ($3.85), South Carolina ($3.86), Georgia ($3.88), Mississippi ($3.89), Alabama ($3.92), Tennessee ($3.93), Arkansas ($3.93), Louisiana ($3.94), Oklahoma ($3.96) and Kentucky ($4).