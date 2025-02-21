 Skip to main content

Gas Prices Hold Steady as Spring Approaches

The national average edged up over the past month as refineries began their transition to summer blend fuel.
Melissa Kress
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The cost of filling up has ticked up over the past month but prices at the pump remained steady week over week, according to AAA.

The national average for a gallon of gas remained at $3.16 and the national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public electric vehicle (EV) charging station stayed the same at 34 cents.

AAA added EV charging data to its fuel prices website in November. "With nearly 2 million members living in households with one or more electric vehicles, AAA recognizes the need to track the average kilowatt-per-hour cost for all levels of public charging by state," the association said. 

The national average for a gallon of gas is 4 cents higher than a month ago and 11 cents lower than a year ago. The uptick in gas prices came as refineries began their transition to summer blend fuel, which often results in higher prices this time of year, AAA noted. 

Routine seasonal maintenance and an offline refinery in northern California put additional strain on supply last week. These factors pushed gas prices up, which means consumers may see higher prices at the pump as warmer months approach, the association added.

Cost of Filling Up Across the Country

The top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.84), Hawaii ($4.55), Washington ($4.14), Nevada ($3.87), Oregon ($3.77), Alaska ($3.45), Arizona ($3.41), Pennsylvania ($3.36), Illinois ($3.27) and Washington, D.C. ($3.25).

The top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.67), Louisiana ($2.75), Tennessee ($2.76), Texas ($2.76), Oklahoma ($2.78), Kentucky ($2.78), Alabama ($2.79), Arkansas ($2.82), Kansas ($2.83) and Missouri ($2.84).

As for EV charging, the top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (55 cents), West Virginia (47 cents), Montana (44 cents), Idaho (42 cents), Tennessee (42 cents), Arkansas (42 cents), New Hampshire (42 cents), Kentucky (41 cents), Alaska (41 cents) and South Carolina (41 cents).

The top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (22 cents), Nebraska (25 cents), Maryland (25 cents), Missouri (25 cents), Iowa (28 cents), Texas (29 cents), Utah (29 cents), Michigan (29 cents), North Dakota (30 cents) and South Dakota (31 cents).

