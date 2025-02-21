Gas Prices Hold Steady as Spring Approaches
Routine seasonal maintenance and an offline refinery in northern California put additional strain on supply last week. These factors pushed gas prices up, which means consumers may see higher prices at the pump as warmer months approach, the association added.
Cost of Filling Up Across the Country
The top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.84), Hawaii ($4.55), Washington ($4.14), Nevada ($3.87), Oregon ($3.77), Alaska ($3.45), Arizona ($3.41), Pennsylvania ($3.36), Illinois ($3.27) and Washington, D.C. ($3.25).
The top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.67), Louisiana ($2.75), Tennessee ($2.76), Texas ($2.76), Oklahoma ($2.78), Kentucky ($2.78), Alabama ($2.79), Arkansas ($2.82), Kansas ($2.83) and Missouri ($2.84).
As for EV charging, the top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (55 cents), West Virginia (47 cents), Montana (44 cents), Idaho (42 cents), Tennessee (42 cents), Arkansas (42 cents), New Hampshire (42 cents), Kentucky (41 cents), Alaska (41 cents) and South Carolina (41 cents).
The top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (22 cents), Nebraska (25 cents), Maryland (25 cents), Missouri (25 cents), Iowa (28 cents), Texas (29 cents), Utah (29 cents), Michigan (29 cents), North Dakota (30 cents) and South Dakota (31 cents).