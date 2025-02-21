Gas Prices Hold Steady as Spring Approaches

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The cost of filling up has ticked up over the past month but prices at the pump remained steady week over week, according to AAA.

The national average for a gallon of gas remained at $3.16 and the national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public electric vehicle (EV) charging station stayed the same at 34 cents.

AAA added EV charging data to its fuel prices website in November. "With nearly 2 million members living in households with one or more electric vehicles, AAA recognizes the need to track the average kilowatt-per-hour cost for all levels of public charging by state," the association said.