GasBuddy Payments Program Surpasses Half a Billion Dollars in Fuel Transactions

BOSTON — Drivers have used the Pay with GasBuddy program to purchase more than half a billion dollars in fuel since its August 2017 launch. This marks a major milestone in travel and navigation app GasBuddy's mission to provide more ways and more places for consumers to save money on gas, according to the company.

"Pay with GasBuddy provides the convenience and efficiency in fuel savings that consumers demand, making it the payment-of-choice for hundreds of thousands of drivers," said GasBuddy CEO Sarah McCrary. "No matter where people live, what their credit scores are or what fuel brands are available to them, our mission at GasBuddy is to provide everyone with a way to save."

The Pay with GasBuddy program previously reached the milestone of $10 million in collective savings on fuel purchases in November 2019, as Convenience Store News reported.

After enrolling in the program, drivers receive a Pay with GasBuddy debit card that is connected to their checking account. When they swipe it at the pump, the card provides automatic discounts on their fuel purchase.

Consumers can also earn free gas credit, or GasBack, by shopping with brands on the GasBuddy platform.

