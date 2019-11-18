Motorists Save $10M on Fuel Through Pay With GasBuddy

BOSTON — The Pay with GasBuddy program has helped drivers collectively save $10 million in fuel purchases since launching in 2017.

Additionally, in 2019, the program has doubled enrollment to reach more than 600,000 members, according to the company.

"Buying gas is a grudge purchase. Nobody likes doing it, yet we spend $1 billion a day on it, making it one of the largest recurring household expenses for American families," said GasBuddy CEO Sarah McCrary. "Pay with GasBuddy has proven to be a sticky, scalable solution to lessen the burden at the pump for all consumers. This is just the beginning. We plan to multiply the savings for our users with new innovative partnerships and features in 2020."

The fuel savings program gives drivers a discount of at least 5 cents per gallon on virtually every gallon of gas they pump, according to GasBuddy. Drivers can sign up for free by securely connecting their checking accounts.

Key figures from Pay with GasBuddy include:

More than $350 million in total purchase volume has been made through the program.

Nearly 136 million gallons of gas were pumped from 12 million unique transactions.

Texas, Florida, California, Ohio and Illinois have seen the most fuel dispensed within the program.

Program members have also been earning GasBack, free gas that they can redeem at 95 percent of gas stations across the United States through Pay with GasBuddy. GasBack can be earned with more than 100 brands spanning major shopping categories and services.

"Brands have seen above-average results with our GasBack program when it comes to new customer acquisition and retention," McCrary said. "This truly is a win-win for our community of passionate users looking for ways to save on fuel cost and our partners."

