GATE Completes Rollout of New Retail Platform

The platform allows convenience retailers to integrate self-checkout and made-to-order foodservice, while the user interface allows new employees to train in 20 minutes or less. In some cases, employees can even train themselves using the Passport Resource Center.

"Providing the best service to our customers is a foundation of GATE's business. This includes ensuring a seamless technology experience in stores and at the pump," said John Cockerham, vice president of operations for GATE. "After reviewing the available options, we determined that Invenco by GVR's connected and integrated offerings met the high standards we expect for technology partners, in particular their ability to play a more agnostic role integrating with legacy programs."

GATE completed the Passport rollout at all of its 72 locations, with plans to add made-to-order foodservice at more than 30 locations in the coming months. Future GATE sites will additionally be installed with GVR Encore 700 fuel dispensers.

For the company's assistance, GATE also credited Guardian Fueling Solutions, which played a key role in the sale, installation and support process throughout the six-month rollout.

Invenco by GVR builds operating systems for the convenience retail sector, with its solutions found in nearly 165,000 connected devices across 50,000 c-stores in more than 50 countries.

Founded in 1960 by Herbert H. Peyton and headquartered in Jacksonville, GATE Petroleum Co. is a heavily diversified company which operates in a variety of industries, including retail convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate and hospitality. It currently runs c-stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.