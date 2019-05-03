Gate Petroleum Implements Wetstock Monitoring Solution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gate Petroleum Co. purchased Dover Fueling Solutions' ClearView solution wetstock monitoring services for all of its company-branded fuel sites.

"To evaluate the ClearView solution services we implemented a pilot program in five of our stores, allowing us to examine the solution from every angle. It didn't take long to see that the impressive claims were true," said Gate Petroleum Vice President of Operations John Cockerham. "The ROI proved to be well above what we expected, so we are looking forward to rolling out the product throughout our network."

The move will enable Gate Petroleum to drive down costs related to fuel shortages, equipment maintenance and administrative costs of environmental compliance, while improving customer experience, the companies announced.

Founded in 1960 by Herbert H. Peyton, Gate Petroleum is a privately held diversified company operating in a variety of industries, including retail convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate, hospitality and construction materials. Its retail operations include c-stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Dover Fueling Solutions, part of Dover Corp., is comprised of the ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim and Wayne Fueling Systems product brands. The company delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the Gate Petroleum team to help them drive better bottom-line results with the ClearView solution. It has been a privilege to partner with them as they re-image and renew their trusted brand across the southeast, and now we'll enjoy helping them make those sites more efficient and even more competitive," commented John Nesbit, Dover Fueling Solutions director of systems sales, North America, and general manager, ClearView.