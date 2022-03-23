Gate Petroleum Rolls Out New Loyalty Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — GATE Petroleum Co. has launched My GATE Rewards, a new loyalty program. Customers who register can save at the pump by first earning points on qualified in-store purchases and then redeeming them for fuel discounts.

In addition, the program features frequent buyer clubs for beverages, pizza slices, Yobe frozen yogurt and smokeless tobacco products.

"GATE is fortunate to have a loyal customer base," said Misty Skipper, GATE's vice president of merchandising, marketing and external affairs. "In addition to providing quality products and customer service every day, we're constantly looking for more ways to show our appreciation for our customers' patronage. We're pleased that the new loyalty program rewards customers for shopping with us while helping them save money and giving them more reasons to shop and engage with GATE."

For customers to enroll in the My GATE Rewards program and earn rewards, they need to follow these steps:

Download the My GATE Rewards app or visit www.MyGATEStore.com/rewards and register for the program.

Receive a free fountain drink just for registering.

Earn 10 points for every $1 spent in stores.

Receive five cents off per gallon of gas (up to 20 gallons) for every 1,000 points earned

Earn bonus points for special product bundles and promotions.

Earn free items through frequent buyer clubs for beverages (coffee, fountain and frozen drinks), pizza slices and Yobe. All programs are buy eight of the specific item, get the ninth free.

Participate in the smokeless tobacco frequent buyer program (buy 15 cans and get the 16th can free).

Receive special manufacturer discounts on certain tobacco products.

To earn points or redeem rewards, customers can scan the barcode located in their My GATE Rewards app or simply enter their phone number into the pin pad at the register. The program is currently available in GATE-owned and -operated stores throughout Florida.

Founded in 1960 by Herbert H. Peyton, GATE Petroleum Co. is a diversified company headquartered in Jacksonville. GATE operates in a variety of industries including convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate, hospitality and construction materials. Today, the company's retail operations include convenience stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

GATE Hospitality owns and operates four properties in Northeast Florida: The Ponte Vedra Inn and Club, The Lodge and Club in Ponte Vedra, Epping Forest Yacht and Country Club in Jacksonville and the River Club in downtown Jacksonville.

GATE Precast owns and operates nine concrete plants that specialize in structural and architectural precast concrete products. GATE Lands has developed significant commercial and residential land in northeast Florida and is currently developing Durbin Park in St. Johns County, which will be the largest contiguous retail development in northeast Florida, according to the company.

GATE Petroleum is also well known for The GATE Foundation, which has been involved in many recent philanthropic efforts, including a $65,000 donation to the American Cancer Society to support breast cancer research and awareness, as well as partnering with K9s For Warriors to support the latter's mission to end veteran suicide.