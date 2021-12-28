Gearing Up for the EV Age

Electric vehicles (EVs) are growing in popularity among Americans, and it's becoming more widely expected that EVs will ultimately become the norm in the automobile industry. To date, 12 states have moved to ban the sale of internal combustible engine vehicles by 2035, and 23 states have an EV roadmap or an official EV planning document of some kind. ​​​​​Convenience store operators that prepare for this shift sooner rather than later will be able to grab the EV consumer before the competition. The 2021 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500-plus consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, uncovered the following EV insights: