Gen Z Shopping Decisions Influenced by Creator-Generated Content
- When Americans see influencer-generated advertising they feel entertained (47%) and ready to research the product (43%).
- Nearly one-quarter (24%) are likely to share the endorsed product with friends and family.
- Just under a quarter (23%) feel inspired.
- Fifty-two percent of consumers earning $100,000 annually made a purchase on an entertainment app or social media platform based on a post, reel or video from a creator or influencer.
- Almost half (46%) of those earning $50,000 to $99,000 and 41% of those with incomes less than $50,000 made a purchase after viewing an endorsement in creator-generated content.
"Given the growth of creator-generated content and the quality and size of the audience that these social/entertainment platforms attract, brands have an opportunity to complement their branded marketing campaigns with these influencer-created ads," said Deirdre McFarland, chief marketing and communications officer of NCSolutions.
"As brands seek to drive incremental sales, building loyal long-term customer relationships with younger buyers is a strategy that enables continued growth. Advertising on social or entertainment platforms is an effective way to connect with and engage Gen Z buyers and create lasting value for the brand," McFarland added.
Gen Z Embraces Creator-Generated Content
Generation Z has more favorable attitudes toward creator-generated content compared to other generations. After viewing creator-generated content for a product, 37% of Gen Zers expressed appreciation for creators sharing personal aspects of their lives vs. 23% of all other generations. Twenty-seven percent of the cohort also feel strongly connected to influencers vs. 12% of all other generations.
More than a quarter (27%) of Gen Zers (compared to 15% of all other generations) feel influencers are looking out for their viewers' best interests by endorsing only the top-quality products, and 22% of the cohort feel their needs were understood by influencers (vs. 14% of all other generations). Twenty-one percent trust influencers and their recommendations (compared to 13% of all other generations), and 16% of Generation Z feels represented by creators (vs. 9% of all other generations).