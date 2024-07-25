Gen Z Shopping Decisions Influenced by Creator-Generated Content

Consumers identified the elements of creator-generated advertisements that strike a chord with them. Things that make viewers laugh win the day, with 50% of Americans choosing humor as the No. 1 attribute. "How-to" videos were cited by 40% of Americans, followed by music (37%), authenticity (34%), storytelling (33%), product suggestions (27%) and the connection with the influencer (12%). Additionally, 9% of consumers enjoy filters as a part of their advertising experience.

"Knowing the elements that consumers like the most and drive purchase behaviors is vital intel for brands. Last year, we updated the findings of our groundbreaking study, 'The Five Keys to Advertising Effectiveness.' The update specifically looked at the primary drivers of incremental sales for advertising and select media comparisons," McFarland said. "We confirmed that creative is responsible for the greatest contribution of incremental sales, at nearly 50%. But brand elements are also very important (21%).

"This new consumer study about creator content shows that pairing your brand with the right creator not only raises the power of creative, but also enhances brand connections, allowing advertisers to make lasting impressions with consumers," she added. "In addition, the survey findings reinforce the importance of measuring these campaign elements to get the insights you need to improve outcomes."

NCSolutions commissioned the consumer sentiment survey of 1,124 Americans in May 2024. The full report is available online.

New York-based NCSolutions tracks advertising effectiveness in the consumer packaged goods industry.