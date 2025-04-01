Gender Wage Gap Narrows Over Past 20 Years

Employed women and men are about equally likely to say they feel a great deal of pressure to support their family financially and to be successful in their jobs and careers, according to Pew Research Center's October survey. But women, and particularly working mothers, are more likely than men to say they feel a great deal of pressure to focus on responsibilities at home.

[Read more: 'Motherhood Penalty' Adds Up for Working Mothers]

About half of employed women (48%) report feeling a great deal of pressure to focus on their responsibilities at home vs. 35% of employed men. Among working mothers with children younger than 18 in the household, two-thirds (67%) say the same vs. 45% of working dads.

When it comes to supporting their family financially, similar shares of working moms and dads (57% vs. 62%) report they feel a great deal of pressure, but this is driven mainly by the large share of unmarried working mothers who say they feel a great deal of pressure in this regard (77%).

Among those who are married, working dads are far more likely than working moms (60% vs. 43%) to say they feel a great deal of pressure to support their family financially. (There were not enough unmarried working fathers in the sample to analyze separately.)

About four in 10 working parents say they feel a great deal of pressure to be successful at their job or career. These findings don't differ by gender.

Gender Differences in Job Roles & Aspirations

Overall, a quarter of employed U.S. adults say they are currently the boss or one of the top managers where they work, according to the center's survey. Another 33% say they are not currently the boss but would like to be in the future, while 41% are not and do not aspire to be the boss or one of the top managers.

Men are more likely than women to be a boss or a top manager where they work (28% vs. 21%). This is especially the case among employed fathers, 35% of whom say they are the boss or one of the top managers where they work. (The varying attitudes between fathers and men without children at least partly reflect differences in marital status and educational attainment between the two groups.)

In addition to being less likely than men to say they are currently the boss or a top manager at work, women are also more likely to say they wouldn’t want to be in this type of position in the future. More than four-in-ten employed women (46%) say this, compared with 37% of men. Similar shares of men (35%) and women (31%) say they are not currently the boss but would like to be one day. These patterns are similar among parents.