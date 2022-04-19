Get Smart: How You Can Personalize the Customer Experience with AI

Today’s most successful c-stores are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology to provide customers with personalized experiences that maximize returns.



As e-commerce continues to grow, competition within the c-store space is converging with virtual brands and fulfillment center giants like Amazon. For today’s customers, a significant part of the off-premises experience centers around personalization: a customer wants relevant offers, at the right time. Artificial intelligence provides c-stores with data-driven understandings of customer behavior which allows c-stores to make smarter marketing decisions and to personalize the customer experience on a one-to-one level.



We will discuss:

Meeting customer preferences within the industry today

Turning a billion data points into profitable customer action, using artificial intelligence tech

Creating the ideal c-store customer experience with data-driven campaigns