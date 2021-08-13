GetGo Adds PayPal & Venmo to Payment Options

PITTSBURGH — Supermarket chain Giant Eagle Inc. — the parent company of GetGo Café + Market convenience stores — is now accepting PayPal and Venmo as payment options at all of its locations.

The entities are the first grocery and c-store chains in the United States to offer these payment methods at checkout, reported Fox 8.

"We are thrilled to be the first supermarket and convenience chain in the country to accept PayPal and Venmo in our stores," said Giant Eagle Executive Vice President of Retail Innovation and Business Development Graham Watkins. "This implementation is particularly exciting as it enables Giant Eagle and GetGo customers to use the digital payment methods that they already enjoy in the places where they transact most frequently."

Giant Eagle and GetGo customers can use the PayPal or Venmo apps in three easy steps at checkout:

Scan — Open the PayPal or Venmo app, tap the QR code icon, then Show to Pay, and scan the QR code. Pay — Confirm payment. Go — Receive payment confirm and be on the way.

From July 7 through Sept. 8, customers who use the PayPal or Venmo app to make a Giant Eagle in-store purchase of $40 or more will receive $10 in cash back.

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle operates more than 400 retail locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.