GetGo Adds Top Tier Gasoline Across Its Network

PITTSBURGH — GetGo is enhancing its forecourt offering with Top Tier gasoline.

All 266 GetGo stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, West Virginia and Maryland now sell Top Tier Detergent Gasoline in all grades, according to the company.

"GetGo has always given its guests the best possible products and service and we're excited to bring high-quality Top Tier gasoline to our customers," said Joel Hirschboeck, vice president of fuel, GetGo.

Top Tier has 2.5 times more detergents and additives than ordinary gasoline, which can cause deposits on fuel injectors and intake valves. Regular use of Top Tier gas has been shown to reduce deposits and protect engines. A 2016 AAA study concluded that, on average, engines burning TOP TIER gas had 19 times fewer carbon deposits on injectors, intake valves and in the combustion chamber, compared to those using regular gasoline, according to the retailer.

Top Tier is also recommended by many major automotive manufacturers, including Audi, Ford, BMW, Honda, GM, Toyota, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz.

While all grades of gasoline benefit from Top Tier, customers can unleash their vehicles' full potential by upgrading to GetGo's premium grade G-Force branded fuel, Pittsburgh-based GetGo added.

Motorists enrolled in GetGo's AdvantagePAY program will get a discount of between 5 and 30 cents a gallon when they fill up with Top Tier fuel. As a bonus, motorists can save an extra 30 cents per gallon for the first 60 days after they enroll in AdvantagePAY.

"Top Tier and AdvantagePAY combine to give GetGo guests the best possible combination of fuel performance and affordability. It's all part of our commitment to provide outstanding value and high-quality fuel to our customers," Hirschboeck said.