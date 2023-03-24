GetGo Café+Market Adds Bitcoin ATMs to 125 Stores

PITTSBURGH — GetGo Café+Market entered into a partnership with Bitcoin Depot Inc. to install bitcoin ATMs (BTMs) into 125 GetGo Café+Market stores in multiple metropolitan areas.

The deal will allow GetGo and Bitcoin Depot customers to purchase bitcoin in accessible locations where a variety of additional amenities are available. It will also strengthen Bitcoin Depot's presence throughout the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, according to the companies.

"Providing our guests with high-quality foods and the best in convenience is our top priority at GetGo," said Brandon Daniels, GetGo public relations manager. "We continually look for new ways to better serve them, and new technologies are just one of the ways we can exceed their expectations."

GetGo isn't the first convenience retailer to enter the cryptocurrency space. Last year, La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip Inc. inked a deal to place Coinsource BTMs at more than 800 c-stores throughout the Midwest.

"We're thrilled to work with a leading convenience store brand like GetGo to grow the footprint of Bitcoin Depot BTMs across locations in multiple states," said Bitcoin Depot CEO Brandon Mintz. "We're confident in our technology's ability to provide easy and convenient crypto access to GetGo's existing patrons while adding holistic value to their business and encouraging new customer traffic as well."

According to the company, Bitcoin Depot's products and services provide a convenient process for converting cash into bitcoin, giving users the ability to access the broader digital financial system by purchasing bitcoin. Bitcoin Depot users can convert their cash into bitcoin via BDCheckout through its app or at kiosk locations throughout 48 states and 10 Canadian provinces.

Founded in 2016, Bitcoin Depot operates approximately 7,000 kiosk locations.

Pittsburgh-based GetGo has more than 260 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. It is owned and operated by Giant Eagle Inc.