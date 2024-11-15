GetGo Doubles myPerks Points at the Pump for the Holiday Season

As customers fuel up for their holiday travel, double perk weekends will enable GetGo customers to quickly grow their perks balance which they can turn into free groceries and gas at Giant Eagle and GetGo.

"As we begin the holiday season, and one of the busiest travel periods of the year, our guests are spending more time on the road and making more frequent visits to fuel up at GetGo," said Dan Donovan, GetGo spokesperson. "We're excited to kick off double perk weekends at GetGo to give our guests the opportunity to earn more perks, faster on every weekend fuel purchase. Guests can then redeem their accumulated perks to unlock free grocery and gas at Giant Eagle and GetGo throughout the holiday season."

During the fuel promotional period, myPerks members will earn four points per gallon, while myPerks Pro members will earn six points per gallon at all participating locations, excluding Indiana.

Pittsburgh-based GetGo has approximately 270 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. It is operated by locally based supermarket chain Giant Eagle Inc.

This summer Giant Eagle agreed to sell its convenience store arm to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The sale is slated to close in calendar year 2025, subject to approval from the Federal Trade Commission and other customary closing conditions.