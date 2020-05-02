GetGo Gives Customers Another Way to Save on Fuel

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle Inc. has selected Zipline's private label debit platform to launch AdvantagePAY in the retailer's its GetGo Café + Market locations.

Members of the program receive an instant per-gallon fuel discount as well as their chosen fuelperks+ loyalty benefit.

GetGo customers can enroll in AdvantagePAY using their Giant Eagle Advantage Card. Fuel discounts are applied to their purchase when members scan their enrolled Advantage Card and enter their secure PIN to process payment for the transaction.

"AdvantagePAY allows our guests to see immediate, significant savings at the pump," said GetGo spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski. "Through Zipline's proven platform, AdvantagePAY has become a simple and secure way for our guests to save on rising fuel costs."

Zipline also supports mobile payment at the pump. Enrolled customers can open the Giant Eagle app on their mobile device and scan the barcode of their associated Advantage Card at the pump and receive instant authorization to purchase and pay.

Pittsburgh-based GetGo operates more than 250 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.