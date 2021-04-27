GetGo Opens Its First Store Inside a Sports Arena

PITTSBURGH — GetGo Café + Market opened its first-ever location inside a sports arena on April 21.

Located inside PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL team, the store gives fans access to fresh, made-to-order and grab-and-go food while they attend hockey games and other events.

"We have been partners and friends with the Pittsburgh Penguins for a number of years and we're thrilled to bring together two iconic Pittsburgh brands to open our newest, one-of-a-kind GetGo experience in PPG Paints Arena," said Laura Karet, president and CEO of GetGo parent company Giant Eagle Inc. "We provide high-quality, fresh, flavor-packed food and beverages. Convenience should never mean compromise and we couldn't think of a better opportunity to bring fan favorites right to the fans!"

The new GetGo Café + Market is the first of its kind for the arena. Located behind Section 116 on the FedEx level, the 2,800-square-foot store occupies the combined spaces of three former concession stands.

Its made-to-order menu includes chicken tenders, GetGo's famous buffalo tenders, fan favorites such as mozzarella sticks, mac & cheese wedges, buffalo cauliflower and tots, and signature burgers, chicken sandwiches and subs, like the Buffaloaded Buffalo Chicken Sub and Philly Cheesesteak.

Executives from both GetGo and the Penguins attended the store opening, which also featured the debut of GetGo mascot Lil Tot.

"GetGo has become a pillar in the Pittsburgh community and we are proud to partner with them to bring our vision of a one-stop shop to life at PPG Paints Arena," said Penguins President and CEO David Morehouse. "It has been our goal to make guest experiences as safe and efficient as possible as fans return. GetGo brings a convenient experience with quality products that Pittsburgh fans already know and love."

Through GetGo's partnership with the Penguins, the chain will be featured in the team's social media and mobile app, in-game media and Penguins radio during games. Fans can also enjoy the appearances of players and team mascot Iceburgh at new GetGo grand openings and during special events.

The company is also launching GetGo Great Start, a new program through which fans in the arena win a free appetizer if the Penguins score a goal within the first five minutes of a game.

"Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania are passionate about the Penguins and love great food. We're thrilled to be able to combine the two in our new location and look forward to an amazing partnership," Karet said.

Based in Pittsburgh, GetGo operates more than 266 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.