GetGo Retrofits Existing Store With Checkout-Free Technology

PITTSBURGH — GetGo Café+Market customers in the greater Pittsburgh community now have the ability to skip the checkout line.

GetGo parent company Giant Eagle Inc. partnered with Grabandgo, provider of checkout-free technology, to make the service available to the convenience store in Fox Chapel. The collaboration marks the convenience industry's first true retrofit of an existing store, operating seamlessly with the preexisting planogram and merchandise mix, the companies announced.

"Together, Giant Eagle, GetGo and Grabango are offering new levels of convenience by solving everyone's No. 1 frustration — waiting in checkout lines," said Will Glaser, CEO of Grabango. "Checkout-free convenience has arrived, and we’re so proud to be offering it with Giant Eagle; they're a fantastic partner."

To enable the checkout-free experience, shoppers:

Download the Grabandgo app from the Apple or Google Pay Store;

Enter the store — there is no check-in required or turnstiles to enter through;

Shop as usual — the system automatically accounts for all selected items;

Skip the checkout line and scan the code in their Grabandgo app on the way out; and

Receive a digital receipt in the app.

"We're excited to bring checkout-free technology to our Pittsburgh area shoppers. With Grabango, our GetGo guests are able to get in, get out and get going even faster with a more convenient, contactless, shopping experience," said Laura Karet, president and CEO of Giant Eagle. "We look forward to success at our Fox Chapel GetGo and to rolling out more Grabango-powered convenience and grocery stores in the near future."

Founded by Will Glaser in 2016, Grabandgo delivers a next-generation shopper experience. The Grabango platform is a fault-tolerant, edge computing network that accurately processes millions of simultaneous transactions. The system places no limits on who can enter the store, what can be sold there, or how the shelving is configured.

"Grabango's commercial deployment with Giant Eagle's GetGo is only the beginning, and consumers can expect Grabango's checkout-free technology to be widely available in the near future," added Glaser.

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle operates more than 200 supermarkets and 270 café and market stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.