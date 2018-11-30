Getting to the Core: Does Displaying Calories Change Purchase Behaviors?
11/30/2018
EIQ Research Solutions, sister company of Convenience Store News, surveyed convenience store shoppers to understand how, if at all, purchase behaviors of c-store prepared food might differ if shoppers are given calorie counts for the offerings. Participants were presented with a menu of c-store prepared food items and asked to purchase food for dinner from the menu. Half of the sample saw a menu with calorie counts, while the other half did not.