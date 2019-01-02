Getting to the Core: How C-stores Need to Adapt

Today’s consumers are a demanding bunch. They want attractive prices, high product quality, a curated product selection, a clean store, and friendly and helpful employees — all in a quick trip. But are some of these attributes more important than others?

EIQ Research Solutions, sister company of Convenience Store News, surveyed convenience store shoppers to determine the strengths and weaknesses of varying store types, and understand what the convenience channel needs to do in order to compete and win against other retail types