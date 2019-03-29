Getting to the Core: Millennials vs. Gen X vs. Baby Boomers

A “convenient” shopping option no longer means just a trip to the local convenience store. Today, convenient shopping options include home delivery, curbside pickup, drive-thru, self-checkout and more.

EIQ Research Solutions, sister company of Convenience Store News, surveyed 1,000-plus convenience store shoppers in January 2019 to determine their interest and likelihood to use different shopping options when frequenting c-stores. The findings revealed interesting differences between the millennial, Gen X and baby boomer generations.