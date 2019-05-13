Getting to the Core: The Shopping Preferences of Men vs. Women

It’s been said that men are from Mars and women are from Venus. There’s certainly no denying that men and women think and act differently, but how exactly does that translate when it comes to shopping and, more specifically, shopping at convenience stores?

EIQ Research Solutions, sister company of Convenience Store News, surveyed 1,000-plus c-store shoppers to determine the strengths and weaknesses of varying store types among different demographics. Respondents were asked to evaluate experiences at up to two different retail store types, including convenience, drug, dollar and supercenter.