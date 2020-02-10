Giant Eagle Brings Enhanced Car Wash Service to Select GetGo Stores

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle Inc. is expanding its car wash offer in the metropolitan area.

The retailer's GetGo convenience store chain is launching WetGo PRO in the Pittsburgh area. The car wash experience uses a longer wash tunnel with cutting-edge cleaning equipment to provide a wash in nearly half the time of a traditional car wash, according to the company.

In addition, the WetGo PRO experience, powered by Giant Eagle and GetGo, features a suite of free-to-use options available for customers to use before or after the wash, and the extension of the company's fuelperks+ loyalty program.

"WetGo Pro will raise the bar on what express car washing will mean in the Pittsburgh area," said Sean McBride, vice president of carwash at GetGo. "From start to finish, the customer experience was always considered — starting with dual gate access for faster payment processing, and an optional contactless experience."

According to McBride, the dual-gated access method is the first of its kind in the Pittsburgh area. It will include a designated lane for members of GetGo's car wash subscription service, as well as a full-time greeter always on site to aid customers.

Additionally, the new format will feature a sleek and modern building design, measure 120 feet in length, and has natural lighting to eliminate light transition.

After selecting their service, WetGo PRO guests will stay in their vehicle as it is automatically guided through the tunnel, where it will be soaked, soaped, washed with multiple brushes, rinsed with a spot-free solution for a high shine, and then dried with high-powered touchless driers. At the conclusion of the wash, guests will have access to a bay of free amenities including, high-powered vacuums, mat cleaning, microfiber towels and tire air.

"We are elevating the classic car wash to create an enjoyable, effective and convenient experience for our guests," McBride said. "Not only have we completely automated the process to make the payment process easier, we have made keeping your car spotless even more affordable with our new subscription service."

GetGo's GO Unlimited Wash subscriptions start as low as $14.99 a month and can be used at any of the company's 40 WetGo locations.

"The wash subscription service has changed the car wash business forever, as no one worries about the rain anymore," he added. "For WetGo guests, our Go Unlimited offers so much more than the typical wash operator can. The number of locations and wide range of wash styles our portfolio has to offer, makes this service truly unlimited."

The first planned WetGo PRO locations will be in Bridgeville, Pa., and North Versailles, Pa., with the company exploring the development of 10 additional Pittsburgh-area sites.

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle operates more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.