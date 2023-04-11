Giant Eagle Works to Modernize In-Store Category Management

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle Inc., parent company to GetGo Café+Market convenience stores, tapped Plantensive to facilitate a major technology transition and modernization project across the retailer's network. The initiative seeks to improve customer experience through strategic category management technology for Giant Eagle's 274 convenience stores and 216 supermarkets.

Category management has gained importance in recent years, especially amid dramatic shifts in shopping behaviors since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, according to Plantensive.

"More than ever, retailers need to really understand the shopping behaviors and preferences of their local customers — and to adapt when they change," said Rhonda Stinson, executive director and category management practice lead at Plantensive, a MorganFranklin Consulting company. "While many stores struggle to access a variety of siloed data, Giant Eagle, by bringing information into a single source of truth, is transforming its ability to give customers what they need."

This approach equips retailers to make informed decisions about which products are placed where within their stores, letting them know precisely what customers want, and where and how they want to get it, according to Plantensive.

Through the partnership, Giant Eagle will move to the Blue Yonder category management suite, which features capabilities such as spatially analyzing macro and micro space, and tracking product allocation at the store and even the shelf-space levels. This drives efficiency and ensures that products align optimally with the individual needs of each store's customers, the companies stated.

The new system enables more effective collaboration between store managers, supply chain managers and merchandising leaders to better meet customer needs.

"Plantensive joined Giant Eagle as an experienced Blue Yonder category management partner which was critical for us in this implementation," said Scott McNeely, vice president of merchandising planning, operations and analytics at Giant Eagle. "We are looking forward to our improved guest experience and increased collaboration with the updated solution as our teams continue partnering to accelerate our category management initiatives."

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle operates supermarkets and convenience stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.